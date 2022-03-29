Aldi Shoppers Are So Excited To Try This Easter-Inspired Kettle Corn

It seems like every week there's a new Aldi product that has shoppers talking, especially in the weeks leading up to a major holiday. The grocer appears to pull out all the stops ahead of whichever celebration is next up on the calendar, typically stocking its shelves with a variety of seasonal snacks, desserts, and others goodies as far as the eye can see. One of its most anticipated holiday items? Advent calendars, which USA Today reports the chain released a whopping 16 different versions of at Christmastime last year.

Easter tends to bring quite a few treats to Aldi as well, and this year, the chain is offering more than just egg-shaped chocolate to its loyal shoppers. Per Insider, the German grocer is celebrating the upcoming Easter holiday with Clancy's drizzled kettle corn, which will be available in Carrot Cake and Marshmallow flavors and sold for $1.99 a bag.

The duo of products are currently listed as "Upcoming ALDI finds" on the grocer's website, where they're said to be available starting Wednesday, March 30 through Tuesday, April 5. However, some Aldi shoppers, like the one behind the Instagram account @aldiallthetime, have already spotted them in store. "Definitely in the Spring mood with the kettle corn flavors," the Instagrammer captioned a photo of the pastel-colored bags of sweet and salty snacks on March 25. "Are these on your list this week?" they asked. Based on the response to their post, the answer seems to be yes.