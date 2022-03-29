Aldi Shoppers Are So Excited To Try This Easter-Inspired Kettle Corn
It seems like every week there's a new Aldi product that has shoppers talking, especially in the weeks leading up to a major holiday. The grocer appears to pull out all the stops ahead of whichever celebration is next up on the calendar, typically stocking its shelves with a variety of seasonal snacks, desserts, and others goodies as far as the eye can see. One of its most anticipated holiday items? Advent calendars, which USA Today reports the chain released a whopping 16 different versions of at Christmastime last year.
Easter tends to bring quite a few treats to Aldi as well, and this year, the chain is offering more than just egg-shaped chocolate to its loyal shoppers. Per Insider, the German grocer is celebrating the upcoming Easter holiday with Clancy's drizzled kettle corn, which will be available in Carrot Cake and Marshmallow flavors and sold for $1.99 a bag.
The duo of products are currently listed as "Upcoming ALDI finds" on the grocer's website, where they're said to be available starting Wednesday, March 30 through Tuesday, April 5. However, some Aldi shoppers, like the one behind the Instagram account @aldiallthetime, have already spotted them in store. "Definitely in the Spring mood with the kettle corn flavors," the Instagrammer captioned a photo of the pastel-colored bags of sweet and salty snacks on March 25. "Are these on your list this week?" they asked. Based on the response to their post, the answer seems to be yes.
Shoppers are saying Aldi's new Easter snacks are 'so dang good'
Move over jelly beans, there's a new Easter treat in town. Clancy's Carrot Cake and Marshmallow drizzled kettle corns are the latest seasonal Aldi products to generate excitement amongst shoppers, many of whom are eager to get their hands on a few bags ahead of the holiday on April 17. "Definitely on my list," one person wrote in the comments section of Aldi fan Instagram account @aldiallthetime's post earlier this week about the limited-edition snacks. "I need a bag of each lol," quipped another fan.
Some Aldi shoppers have been lucky enough to already get their hands on the Easter-inspired products and have offered their thoughts on them elsewhere on the internet. "These are DANGEROUS!!!! They are so dang good!" one Instagrammer said in response to @aldiforpresident's spotlight on the product earlier today, while many in the comments section of @theamazingaldi's drizzled kettle corn-inspired post specifically called out the Carrot Cake variety.
"Carrot cake one was so good. How did they get that flavor in there?" Instagram user @tonimishel said, to which user @snapshot_savings concurred. "Carrot cake was on point," they said. Meanwhile, Instagrammer @donnabstewart asked an important question about the snack: "Does carrot cake kettle corn count as a vegetable?" One can only hope.