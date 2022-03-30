Todd Schulkin Keeps Julia Child's Spirit Alive With Her Foundation - Exclusive Interview

Can you tell us about working with the Julia Child Foundation and what drew you to it?

As the executive director of the foundation, my role is to oversee everything we do and that comes into three areas. One is managing Julia's intellectual property and publicity rights that surround that, [which] really stems from the fact that Julia left all of those things specifically to the foundation. The foundation is a private charity, so there's no heirs who benefit. It's a self-contained unit that was designed to advance the causes that mattered to Julia in her lifetime after she was no longer here. It was also designed by Julia to do that with her lawyer, Bill Truslow.

The second part of that is the foundation is a grant making organization, so it's funded primarily by the royalties from Julia's books and television, and that money is invested and then we give about [$250,000] a year in grants to food-related nonprofits, specifically. That was a distillation of Julia's very general wishes to support the causes that matter to her by the trustees of the foundation. What we found is there aren't a lot of other organizations that support the culinary arts as a profession, vs. lots of hunger charities and needy children charities. [Those] are extremely important and very worthy, but the sphere that meant a lot to Julia of professionalizing the food world and having the public really understand that ... it's a profession to be valued was so important to her and not a realm where there's a huge amount of other financial support for those in endeavors. That's part of what we do and it's something that drew me to the foundation.

Those grants usually fall into a few buckets. There's the broader bucket of supporting the professional culinary world, and that usually takes the form of scholarships for professional culinary training. It takes the form of supporting research and culinary history. Another bucket is food literacy. That's a smaller part, but one good example is the organization CCAP that is now national — it used to be a New York/LA thing, but they really look at identifying and helping underprivileged kids who are interested in the food industry, getting them firsthand training, so that they can either go into professional kitchens or apply to cool culinary school. That's one example.

We also are very interested in supporting food media, but for us, food media takes more of the social impact public television realm than necessarily just entertainment. One of my favorite examples is we fund the food content that the nonprofit Journal Oxford American does, particularly on Southern food ways. That is usually split between a column on Southern food ways and what I've been most excited about, some really innovative, short form video production about food ways. It's usually centering around a personality and someone who's doing very interesting initiatives in food.