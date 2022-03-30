Chicken Lovers Won't Want To Miss This BOGO Wendy's Deal

There are a lot of valid reasons to dislike the time of year encompassing late March and the beginning of April. Sure, it might be spring on the calendar, but in some parts of the country, snow is still falling, putting a frosty damper on the tulips, crocuses, and daffodils popping up. As weather patterns shift, Newsweek notes that people are experiencing earlier and longer growing seasons. If you suffer from allergies, growing season means pollen, and pollen means sniffles, sneezing, stuffiness, and watery eyes — achoo! Bring on the tissues.

If you're a college student, the start of April also means the semester is winding down. It's time for long days at the library and late nights studying, not to mention final exams, final papers, and final meet-ups with friends.

On the upside, there's college basketball and March Madness to keep us entertained and engaged. You might have noticed that Wendy's is the official sponsor of the NCAA basketball tournament. The month may be coming to a close, but you still have a bit of time to shoot over to Wendy's for one of its "Slam Dunk deals," per Chew Boom. However, those aren't the only deals on the board at Wendy's these days. There's another chance to save, and it's available for a short time only.