Chicken Lovers Won't Want To Miss This BOGO Wendy's Deal
There are a lot of valid reasons to dislike the time of year encompassing late March and the beginning of April. Sure, it might be spring on the calendar, but in some parts of the country, snow is still falling, putting a frosty damper on the tulips, crocuses, and daffodils popping up. As weather patterns shift, Newsweek notes that people are experiencing earlier and longer growing seasons. If you suffer from allergies, growing season means pollen, and pollen means sniffles, sneezing, stuffiness, and watery eyes — achoo! Bring on the tissues.
If you're a college student, the start of April also means the semester is winding down. It's time for long days at the library and late nights studying, not to mention final exams, final papers, and final meet-ups with friends.
On the upside, there's college basketball and March Madness to keep us entertained and engaged. You might have noticed that Wendy's is the official sponsor of the NCAA basketball tournament. The month may be coming to a close, but you still have a bit of time to shoot over to Wendy's for one of its "Slam Dunk deals," per Chew Boom. However, those aren't the only deals on the board at Wendy's these days. There's another chance to save, and it's available for a short time only.
Don't chicken out on this Wendy's sandwich deal
Who doesn't like to save money? As Thrillist notes, there are plenty of places where you can get super-cheap eats and even free food throughout the month of April. But the chance to save doesn't stop there. We may not know why exactly the chicken crossed the road, but hungry poultry fans will likely be doing so in order to get a buy-one-get-one deal on premium chicken sandwiches at Wendy's.
Per Thrillist, this BOGO deal is available only via the Wendy's app. Simply buy a chicken sandwich — any chicken sandwich on the menu — and get a second sandwich for $1. It's important to note that the savings will be applied to the sandwich with the lowest price. For example, you can order a Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich for the full price and get a Classic Chicken Sandwich for just a buck.
This offer is valid through April 10. The Wendy's app can be downloaded at the Wendy's website or wherever you get your apps.