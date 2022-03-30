TikTok Is Raving About Costco's Frozen Tempura Shrimp

Tempura shrimp take a solid amount of time to make. According to Simply Homecooked, anyone who wants to whip up perfectly battered and deep-fried shrimp at home first has to devein their shrimp, then properly cut them so that they don't shrivel when cooked, and finally, deftly fry them in oil. While the end results prove delicious, many won't have the time or patience to whip up this dish on a regular basis. Luckily, Costco has stepped in with a product that has captured the attention of social media.

Instagrammer @costcodeals spotted 30-count boxes of these tempura shrimp during one of their shopping runs, and the find attracted a ton of attention. The user's followers quickly chimed in and rained praise on the frozen seafood, commenting with takes like, "They are really good I have both them twice," and, "I just added a box to my online cart!" The product has now reared its head on another social media behemoth, prompting more shoppers to seek out gustatory excitement in this box of frozen shrimp tempura.