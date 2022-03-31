The Real Reason Shoppers Aren't Staying Loyal To Their Favorite Brands

If you've always been true to one type of cereal, one snack, or a particular condiment brand and you now find yourself giving another brand the once over, you're not alone. As The Wall Street Journal reports, retail executives say ongoing supply chain problems and rising prices triggered by inflation are giving consumers very good reasons to experiment by switching from items and name brands they know, to similar goods which are cheaper, more readily available, and possibly sold under a private label.

And there's proof. Consulting company Daymon Worldwide conducted a survey among U.S. shoppers, 70% of whom said they opted to buy a brand they didn't pick up before the pandemic. In another survey conducted by supermarket chain Kroger's data analysis arm 84.51 LLC, 90% of consumers further said they would pick up another brand — or another item — if they are unable to find what they are looking for.

Kroger Vice President of Commercial Insights Barbara Conners has said that the phenomenon, which is known in the industry as brand switching, is being driven not just by stock shortages and stockpiling. It seems that customers are looking to meet their needs with lower-cost brands.