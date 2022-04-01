Charleys Philly Steaks Just Dropped A Pizza Cheesesteak

Philadelphia cheesesteak snobbery and shade-throwing aside, Charleys' new sandwich sounds like it could be really good. The Pizza Cheesesteak, according to Chewboom, consists of a toasted roll, thinly sliced steak, provolone cheese, marinara sauce, and Italian seasonings. The limited-time offering will be available at locations nationwide.

Some fans on Reddit were quick to chime in with their opinions on the new sandwich from Charleys. While one commenter wondered why the chain had never tried this combination before, another mentioned that "It's actually super common" in other restaurants, even in Philadelphia. "Even Geno's and Pat's in Philly both do a pizza steak." The Pat's King of Steaks menu currently lists a similar item. However, it does not currently appear to be offered at Geno's Steaks. The Penn Station and Philly's Best chains offer a pizza cheesesteak as well, according to a Redditor.

It seems like the sandwich could be an exciting addition to the menu and might be seeing if it measures up to the best cheesesteaks in America.