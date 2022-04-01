Pringles Fans Wish Its Scented April Fools Product Were Real

April Fools' Day is upon us once again and the pranks are already rolling in. We've already seen the popular doughnut brand Krispy Kreme cause some confusion amongst its fans by announcing a sweet-scented fragrance based on its famous glaze (via Instagram). Meanwhile, Hellmann's Mayonnaise started its trickery early, taking to Twitter yesterday to reveal that it would be putting a questionable spin on the beloved condiment that might make even the most die-hard mayo lovers gag.

Apparently not wanting to miss out on any of the day's antics, the team behind everybody's favorite stackable snack Pringles has also orchestrated an elaborate ruse in an attempt to give the internet something to laugh about.

"The delicious scent your body never knew it needed...until now. NEW #Pringles 'Sour Cream & Onion Body Wash" coming soon!" reads a post shared to the official Twitter and Instagram accounts for the saddle-shaped crisps (not chips!) this morning. The "news" was accompanied by a photo of a person soaking in a green onion-dusted bubble bath and snacking on what is presumably a Sour Cream & Onion Pringle while holding a bright green bottle of the brand's alleged new product.