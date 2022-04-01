Why You Might See Giraffe And Lion Meat On Future Restaurant Menus

As it turns out, these unusual animal proteins are being created in a laboratory. According to Fine Dining Lovers, lab-grown meats have enjoyed an increase in popularity, but the offerings so far have been focused on traditional species. Primeval Foods, a company owned by Ace Ventures, hopes to change all that. "It has to go beyond the current beef, chicken, and pork dishes, and it has to come without the expense of nature," Yilmaz Bora, company's managing partner, told LAD Bible. While the idea of being able to eat animals without actually having to kill any will surely appeal to many, how can a lion steak be created in a petri dish?

Often referred to as "clean meat," lab-grown animal proteins involve taking cells from the muscles of the actual animal and "multiplying them dramatically." With time, these cells become "primitive fibers" that then generate more muscle tissue (via Scientific American). The potential benefits of "cellular agriculture," as lab meat is also sometimes called, are numerous. Not only does it protect the animals from harm, but it can also help address the need to feed our increasingly exploding global population. People who previously eschewed eating anything with eyes now have the option of enjoying animal proteins without compromising their ethics. Plus, it gives consumers the chance to try foods they may never have considered otherwise.