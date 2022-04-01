The Real Reason Paul McCartney Just Called Out Starbucks

The Starbucks menu offers standard whole milk, 2% milk, and nonfat milk, but it also offers dairy-free options with almond, coconut, oat, and soy milks. At first glance, this seems like great news for those who are dairy-sensitive or vegan.

However, some of these substitutions come with a price — literally. Customers who ask for oat milk, for example, in place of whole milk are charged an extra 70 cents, says Business Insider. According to Daily Hive, this has led to Paul McCartney even calling out the chain for its upcharge on plant-based milks.

"It recently came to my attention that Starbucks in the USA has an extra charge for plant-based milks as opposed to cow's milk," he said in the open letter to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, as shared in Billboard. "I must say this surprised me as I understand that in other countries like UK and India, there is the same charge for both types of milk and I would like to politely request that you consider this policy also in Starbucks USA."

Although this extra charge may not seem like too much of an inconvenience, it does add up for the regular customer, and keep in mind that all of Starbucks' U.K. locations dropped the added charge in January 2022 (via Plant Based News). Additionally, organizations like Surge Activism say that as much as 36% of the U.S. population and 68% of the world's population cannot digest standard milk. With dairy-free milk alternatives in such high demand, it only makes sense to price them as we price cow milk, say many advocates.