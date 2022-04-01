The Sad Reason Alex Guarnaschelli Doesn't Like Lemon Desserts

"Chopped" judge and Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli has to have an open mind and palate to fairly judge the contestants and dishes on multiple Food Network shows, but she still admits that she simply does not like certain ingredients. She told Food Network that, outside of work, you won't find her eating pattypan squash or haggis. The celebrity chef dislikes the cute squash because of its lack of flavor (via Parade), and conversely dislikes haggis for its pungent flavor.

Guarnaschelli is often asked about her food opinions on Twitter, too, and she revealed that some ingredients she enjoyed as a child, she now dislikes and vice versa. "Hated capers and avocado as a child, for example, and loved patty pan squash. Now reversed," the Food Network star once tweeted. Her tastes have changed so much that capers are now a staple item in her pantry, along with dijon mustard and lemon (via Parade). From browsing a few of her recipes, it seems like ICAG uses lemon in savory and sweet dishes alike, but with one key difference. In her dad's lemon chicken, for example, the citrus fruit is the star of the show, while it is merely an accent flavor in desserts like her lemon cake with chocolate gloppy frosting. And Guarnaschelli recently admitted the reasoning behind this contrast on Twitter.