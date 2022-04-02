The Thoughtful Way Jennifer Garner Gave Back To An L.A. Charity

In addition to being a Golden Globe-winning actress and a spokesperson for Neutrogena and Capital One — oh, and a co-founder of organic food company Once Upon a Farm — Jennifer Garner also cooks. Garner's "#Pretendcookingshow" is a fan favorite series on her Instagram feed (and it even recently got the seal of approval from none other than KitchenAid).

Normally on the show, you'll find Garner in her home kitchen, whipping up all kinds of tasty dishes — everything from empanadas and chocolate bread to maple butter and beef bourguignon. But a recent Instagram post found the actress putting her culinary skills to a different kind of use: Assembling packed lunches for a local food bank. In the heartwarming video posted this week, Garner assembles what looks like nearly two dozen PB&J lunches (in hand-decorated paper bags, no less), to be donated to Los Angeles-based charity/activist group hang.out.do.good (H.O.D.G. for short). Fans were touched by Garner's act of kindness, showering the post with over 729,000 likes and 11,000 comments as of publication.