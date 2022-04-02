Instagram Is Loving Giada De Laurentiis' Beach Day With Her Daughter

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis has an intimate relationship with the beach. According to Food Network, the TV host fronted the program "Giada on the Beach," a series of episodes that explored seafood, cocktails, hot weather food, and other culinary aspects associated with a summer beach day.

When she isn't filming shows on the waterfront, De Laurentiis has also drawn media exposure for hitting the surf on her own time. Fox News noted that the chef made waves in Miami back in 2020 when she hit the beach in a red swimsuit and went on an alligator tour in the Everglades.

De Laurentiis has once again made her way to the beach, showing off the fun as part of a recent Instagram post. The star posted a photo of herself alongside her daughter Jade — who recently had COVID-19 — on the beach in green caps reading "ciao." Followers couldn't wait to jump in and shower the post with praise.