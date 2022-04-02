Alex Guarnaschelli Had The Perfect Advice For Getting A Teenager To Eat Anchovies

Most of us experience a change in palate between childhood and adulthood. In other words, as we grow up, we try new foods and acquire new tastes. That broccoli we hated as kids now tastes pretty awesome, especially when roasted with garlic. The oatmeal we refused is now pretty exciting when it's baked with cranberries. Those fish sticks? Well, we still may not like fish sticks, but we do like fish.

Additionally, research has shown that kids are more sensitive to sour and bitter flavors than adults (via Parenting Science). And because kids are still growing rapidly, they instinctively want to eat high-energy foods like sweets, rather than leafy greens.

Unfortunately, most kids come to associate new foods with being forced to eat them. Being told to eat your asparagus is only going to make you not want to eat the asparagus, right? Trying new foods should be exciting and of free will. This is why chefs like Guy Fieri and Alex Guarnaschelli recommend letting kids try a wide variety of new foods of their own accord, even at a young age. And Guarnaschelli has one big tip when it comes to getting kids to try protein-packed anchovies.