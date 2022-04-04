54% Say This Is Their Favorite Brand Of Canned Tomatoes

Canned foods, particularly canned vegetables, don't necessarily have the best reputation. In some cases, they do deserve it — canned peas are nowhere near as good as the frozen kind, for example, while canned asparagus is an abomination. Canned tomatoes, however, are actually better for cooking than the fresh kind, something even Bon Appétit acknowledges. OK, so that's settled: no need to feel bad about buying canned tomatoes.

If you still want to feel judged and found wanting, however, you could always read up on what canned tomato brands you really should be buying. Food writers and chefs alike sometimes tend to recommend pricier, and in some cases fairly obscure, brands, rather than the kinds of canned tomatoes that can be found on humbler supermarket shelves. Mashed, however, decided to poll a more representative selection of the general populace, 596 U.S. respondents in all, and found that the people's pick wasn't really in line with that of kitchen pros (who may be writing their groceries off as a business expense).