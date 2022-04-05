The Cross-Country Donut Tour You've Never Heard Of
There's nothing quite like exploring a new city. There's the sights, the restaurants, and ... the donuts?
If you're scratching your head, you shouldn't be. After all, the U.S. is filled with donut shops. Per QSR, as of 2020, more than 18,000 donut shops exist across the country. And although the pastry isn't a uniquely American invention, per one survey by Postmates an estimated 96% of people in the U.S. have a favorable opinion of the fried, sugary, dough rings.
That said, it's fair to say that one effective way to get to know any American city is to cruise through the local donuts shops. However, with so many options, it's understandably daunting to think of where to begin. Enter The Underground Donut Tour, a unique excursion that takes tourists visiting major cities for tastings in the hippest donut shops in the area, all while providing the same fun history lesson.
First started in Chicago seven years ago as a fun project by two donut lovers, The Underground Donut Tour has become a popular excursion for travelers and foodies alike, growing into nine major U.S. cities by 2020 — and the company has no plans to slow down. In a press release shared with PR Newswire, the touring company announced that it's bringing the popular tour to New Orleans this spring.
A donut tasting and a history lesson in one tour
Although the donuts are definitely the big draw here, that's not all you get for your money. Throughout each two-hour Underground Donut Tour, participants can expect to sight-see while learning about the history of the more popular and famous city spots.
While each tour promises to take participants into four donut shops, it will also be tailored specific to each city. Per Bake Mag, one stop on the Boston tour, for example, is Boston Harbor, while a stop on the Nashville tour includes the renowned Country Music Hall of Fame. According to Underground Donut Tour's latest press release, those who decide to participate in the upcoming New Orleans tour can expect to pass through iconic neighborhoods like the Garden District and the world-famous Magazine Street. There will also be a unique opportunity to sample both donuts and beignets throughout the journey.
The Underground Donut Tour in New Orleans is expected to start on Friday, April 15, and will run all year. As noted on the website, all tours take place on foot and operate on weekends between the hours of 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. or 10 a.m. and noon, rain or shine.
Prices for the Underground Donut Tour start at $40 dollars for adults and $25 for kids under the age of 10 and include the guided experience and tastings. Tickets can be purchased directly from the website.