The Cross-Country Donut Tour You've Never Heard Of

There's nothing quite like exploring a new city. There's the sights, the restaurants, and ... the donuts?

If you're scratching your head, you shouldn't be. After all, the U.S. is filled with donut shops. Per QSR, as of 2020, more than 18,000 donut shops exist across the country. And although the pastry isn't a uniquely American invention, per one survey by Postmates an estimated 96% of people in the U.S. have a favorable opinion of the fried, sugary, dough rings.

That said, it's fair to say that one effective way to get to know any American city is to cruise through the local donuts shops. However, with so many options, it's understandably daunting to think of where to begin. Enter The Underground Donut Tour, a unique excursion that takes tourists visiting major cities for tastings in the hippest donut shops in the area, all while providing the same fun history lesson.

First started in Chicago seven years ago as a fun project by two donut lovers, The Underground Donut Tour has become a popular excursion for travelers and foodies alike, growing into nine major U.S. cities by 2020 — and the company has no plans to slow down. In a press release shared with PR Newswire, the touring company announced that it's bringing the popular tour to New Orleans this spring.