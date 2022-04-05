If You've Ever Wanted A McDonald's Chicken Sandwich Rug, Now's Your Chance

"This throw rug really brings the whole ensemble together! Is this sheepskin or is it wool?"

"It's neither! It's a Spicy Deluxe from Ronald's."

A strange conversation to be sure. After all, the idea of having McDonald's-themed furniture and décor in your home sounds almost like a late April Fool's prank, doesn't it? Who could imagine stepping on their McDonald's food instead of eating it? But that surreal thought may be a bit more real than you may think, as the multi-national burger chain has teamed up with one artist to bring a particular sandwich right into fans' living rooms.

According to Food & Wine, Madeline Ronzoni designs custom-made rugs in any given shape. Her TikTok account is filled with images of rugs that resemble Nike shoes, flowers, album covers, and animals, among other things. McDonald's has recently partnered with Ronzoni to create its newest pieces of merchandise: Crispy Chicken Sandwich Tufts. These soft sandwiches may not have the classic smell of fried chicken or french fries but are designed to capture the essence of a chicken sandwich from the Golden Arches down to the dripping scarlet sauce and golden brown bun. But how can fans capture one of these rugs?