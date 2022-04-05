The Super Popular Meal Combo Dave & Buster's Is Bringing Back

You may have fond memories of Chuck E. Cheese as a kid, playing all the games and scoring heaps upon heaps of tickets in between stuffing your face with pizza. As an adult, you may not be able to go back to Chuck E. Cheese and relive memories of the ball pit, but you can still cut loose and have some fun at the intersection of entertainment and dining. Enter Dave & Buster's, which offers a more mature way to harness those childhood memories.

Ever since opening in 1982 in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's have sought to create an atmosphere that combines the thrill of an arcade with the rowdy "good times" you'd find at any sports bar. Sure, there may not be a animatronic mouse singing about pizza, but with plenty of liquor, bar food, and sports on TV, it's safe to say it's a fair trade. While the whole "non-stop entertainment" gimmick has proven profitable — NASDAQ even went so far as to say this unique business model was "crushing the competition" back in 2015 — the food at Dave & Buster's is also a key part in keeping the restaurant chain in business. After all, there's no better way to cool off after a night of arcade games than sitting down to eat some wings and watching college basketball with your friends.

The restaurant and entertainment center has recently brought back a fan-favorite combo: the Eat & Play Combo, which encourages diners to do exactly that.