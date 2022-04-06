Reddit Has Some Surprising Ideas About Secret Ingredients In Pasta Sauce

Many people consider pasta tossed in tomato sauce to be one of the easiest dinners to put together when you're in a rush or feeling uninspired to cook something fancier. It's even better if you already have a batch of homemade tomato sauce sitting in the refrigerator. While it's more difficult to change the flavor of store-bought tomato sauce, you can alter homemade sauce to make it exactly to your liking.

For example, Kitchn recommends adding a splash of red or white wine for a richer tomato sauce. Roasting tomatoes will give the sauce some depth, according to the article, and swirling in a dollop of butter does wonders to create a smoother texture. Meanwhile, The Guardian reports that the type of tomatoes and onions you use makes a world of difference and also vouches for adding herbs and aromatics to the sauce.

One Redditor even admits to using caramelized tomato paste in their pasta sauce as well as a little bit of anchovy paste at times. Feeling the need to shake things up a bit, however, they asked fellow users for more ideas to amp up a tomato sauce. As usual, Reddit users did not disappoint.