Reddit May Have Spotted A New Taco Bell Drink Flavor

A Reddit user in the r/tacobell subreddit shared a poster that hinted at a new Brisk Sparkling Tea flavor at Taco Bell called the Dragon Paradise, asking others if the drink will actually be available soon. Turns out, some fans have already tried the new flavor — "We've got it in Colorado! We also replaced our pink lemonade with strawberry lemonade," one commenter said. Additionally, someone else confirmed that the drink has been spotted in Northeastern Louisiana, adding that it's a really good drink. Others noted that the sparkling tea is now available in some parts of California, Ohio, Arizona, Missouri, and Dallas.

Meanwhile, one Redditor offered a suggestion: "It's better when you mix it with Sierra Mist," while someone else recommended mixing the new sparkling tea with Baja Blast. In another Reddit thread, someone mentioned that the new beverage is being launched "in phases," which means that certain Taco Bell fans may have to wait a little longer to try the Dragon Paradise.

Per the Brisk website, the hibiscus iced tea is a combination of several flavors such as raspberry, dragonfruit, and blackberry and can only be found at Taco Bell outlets.