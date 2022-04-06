Why This Influencer Is Being Accused Of Threatening A Renowned Restaurant

It's no secret that influencers often get special privileges from restaurants in exchange for exposure. However, having a big following doesn't automatically mean you'll get the royal treatment. You may recall the 2019 story about one blogger who was met with backlash after writing a one-star Yelp review for an Italian restaurant that refused to give her a discount (via Daily Mail). The moral of the story? There's a fine line between negotiating with a business and straight-up weaponizing one's status to get free stuff, and the latter is one of the fastest ways to get yourself blacklisted by restaurant owners.

Los Angeles food reviewer Antonio Malik (AKA @antonio_eats_LA ) learned that lesson the hard way this week. As St. Louis Today reports, it all began when Malik decided to reach out to acclaimed Chinese restaurant and boba shop Corner 17 for a proposed collaboration. Per screenshots of the conversation shared on the restaurant's Instagram, Malik offered a video post of the food on his page in exchange for $100 of food credit. The restaurant politely declined the collab, saying it wasn't a good fit.

Well, Malik decided to dine at Corner 17 anyway. One would think the story ends there. But instead, the influencer tagged the restaurant in a public Instagram story with disparaging comments about the food he was served during his visit. "Worst dumpling ever!" he wrote alongside a vomit emoji.

Let's just say Corner 17 didn't take the critique lightly.