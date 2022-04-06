Aldi Shoppers Can't Wait To Grab Its Returning Easter Cheeses

Legend has it that there are people out there who would be content to spend Easter Sunday dining exclusively on Peeps. For everyone else who observes the holiday, something a little more refined — but still plenty cute and sweet — is in order on April 17. Maybe that something is a savory tart with spring vegetables, a classic shrimp cocktail, or a plate of paprika-dusted, chive-sprinkled deviled eggs. Better yet, maybe it's something that looks impressive to guests but requires next to zero effort in the kitchen.

Those who shop at Aldi know that the discount supermarket chain stocks up on all kinds of ready-to-eat Easter treats each year, from recognizable chocolate bunnies to ice cream-shaped Easter eggs. But Aldi's Easter offerings aren't limited to sugary confections. In 2020, the store stocked its shelves with a trio of adorable Easter- and spring-themed cheeses, and according to the Instagram account @adventuresinaldi, they're back on the shelves for the third year in a row, just in time for the holiday. Shoppers are already planning their Easter cheese plates and charcuterie boards!