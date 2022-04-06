Kit Kat's Unexpected New Flavor Is Inspired By A Breakfast Food
The Kit Kat bar has come a long way. Originally known as Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp, the milk chocolate-covered wafer cookie came about in England in the 1930s, per Hershey, and can now be found in candy aisles across the globe in more flavors than you can count. Japan is perhaps the most prolific purveyor of unconventional Kit Kat flavors — from wasabi to sweet corn to cherry blossom to baked potato — but the U.S. is catching on. According to Taste of Home, adventurous Kit Kat lovers in the States can find the candy in flavors like apple and key lime pie, plus seasonal specials like Easter Lemon Crisp.
Following the success of its limited-edition cereal flavor that came out in June 2021 — which was inspired by the sugary milk from a bowl of Fruit Loops — an April 6 press release revealed Kit Kat's latest creation, which looks to a popular breakfast food once again.
Blueberry Muffin Kit Kat, anyone?
As of this month, nationwide shoppers can "Have a Break" with Kit Kat's limited-edition Blueberry Muffin flavor, which incorporates all the elements of the classic breakfast treat (minus the paper wrapper) with "notes of fresh and cooked blueberries, a cake batter-like muffin flavor, and graham cookie pieces," per the brand's press release. The nutritional value of the candy might not be up to par with your standard breakfast, but the brand claims that the new flavor "perfectly mirrors the experience of biting into a fresh blueberry muffin, straight out of the oven."
Kit Kat brand manager Dan Williard claims that the flavor has already become a favorite, adding that the brand's creators have "such passion" for coming up with innovative new flavors. The breakfast-y Kit Kat is available in standard, king, and snack bar sizes for a limited time only, so if you want to have your muffin in candy form, make haste — morning people should be all too familiar with that adage about early birds.