Kit Kat's Unexpected New Flavor Is Inspired By A Breakfast Food

The Kit Kat bar has come a long way. Originally known as Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp, the milk chocolate-covered wafer cookie came about in England in the 1930s, per Hershey, and can now be found in candy aisles across the globe in more flavors than you can count. Japan is perhaps the most prolific purveyor of unconventional Kit Kat flavors — from wasabi to sweet corn to cherry blossom to baked potato — but the U.S. is catching on. According to Taste of Home, adventurous Kit Kat lovers in the States can find the candy in flavors like apple and key lime pie, plus seasonal specials like Easter Lemon Crisp.

Following the success of its limited-edition cereal flavor that came out in June 2021 — which was inspired by the sugary milk from a bowl of Fruit Loops — an April 6 press release revealed Kit Kat's latest creation, which looks to a popular breakfast food once again.