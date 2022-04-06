The Hearty Food Jack In The Box Has Been Spotted Testing Out

Potato lovers will be excited to hear that Jack in the Box has a plan for a new product — and it's not just another twist on plain fast food fries, which we've naturally ranked.

This new menu item is extra gooey and cheesy, but comes in two different varieties that are slightly different from one another (via Brand Eating). Nonetheless, each version will be great to share at a movie night. Like many other fast food chains, Jack in the Box has been testing this new product exclusively in its locations around Bakersfield, California.

Starbucks' boba tea went viral on TikTok because of similar testing, in which the product was only made available in certain southern California stores (via Yahoo!). Though this beverage has still not made national shelves, lots of people expressed their excitement on the posts of customers who were able to try this new product.

Now, by the looks of Jack in the Box's new product, there is lots to be eager about.