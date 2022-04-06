NYC Pizza Slices Now Cost More Than You'd Think

New York City is known for many things. It's been referred to countless times as a concrete jungle and the city that never sleeps. It's built a reputation of being a tourist destination that's on almost everyone's list. But to some, the city's most important identifier is the fact that it has more pizza places than anywhere else in the United States, with The Family Vacation Guide reporting nearly 1,200 pizza joints throughout the five boroughs (based on data from Tripadvisor and Grubhub).

Though the Big Apple is notoriously pricier than other parts of the country, anyone who has lived there could tell you that $1 New York-style pizza slices aren't as novel as they sound. If you happen to be out late enough, especially, you're even more likely to stumble upon a slice of gooey, cheesy pizza for just a buck — at least, that's how it had been for years. Last year, it was reported that NYC's $1 pizza might not stay $1 for much longer, a prediction that has sadly come true. Now, pizza prices have increased to the point where they cost more than a subway fare for the first time in decades.