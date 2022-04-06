GoodPop's New Dessert Sandwiches Were Made With Dietary Restrictions In Mind

You know the song: "Ice cream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream," that is, unless you have certain dietary restrictions that make enjoying one of America's favorite desserts a challenge, which is definitely a massive bummer. Luckily, myriad companies have developed and released dietary restriction-friendly ice cream products.

VegNews, a vegan magazine, broke down some of the best oat milk-based, dairy-free ice creams, great for ice cream lovers who are lactose intolerant or have a sensitivity to cow's milk. The top brand was Oatly, with VegNews calling its flavors "tame but magnificent in their simplicity." Similarly, Healthline put together a list of some of the best gluten-free ice creams for those with celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity, listing Ben & Jerry's gluten-free ice cream – which does contain dairy — as one of the best, and, as for ice cream sandwiches, Rebel Ice Cream Sandwiches brand was given top marks.

Fortunately, ice cream fans with dietary restrictions now have a combo oat milk-based and gluten-free ice cream sandwich option from GoodPop, which just released its Chocolate Vanilla Sandwiches (via PR Newswire).