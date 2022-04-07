The Trendy Vegan Restaurant Where Ben Stiller Was Just Spotted

Among the many things that New England is known for is the scenic region's rich pub culture. A reader of The Atlantic once posited that the defining characteristics of a New England pub are exactly what make it special, noting that these businesses are usually, "small, friendly places that are walking-distance from wherever you are, where you can grab a bite and a pint and make a new friend for an hour."

That's exactly the type of place Ben Stiller visited with his daughter in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where they ordered a Buffalo chicken Caesar wrap, a Margherita pizza, pub fries, an organic Maine Root root beer, an Oreo frappe, and an Impossible burger, according to People. Sounds like a classic pub dinner, right? Stiller's daughter, Ella, is vegan. So when the duo were in town seeking a place to eat, it's fortunate that they found PlantPub. The owner of the restaurant was also clearly happy to have a celebrity in the house, even posing with the actor for a picture.