How Michael Symon Keeps Chronic Pain At Bay

While he might live to cook, James Beard Award-winning chef, best-selling author, and food television personality Michael Symon appreciates that food can be more than just an ingredient to curb hunger. Even though he has mastered cooking competitions and served a myriad of guests at his many restaurants, the dishes served at his home table tend to have a particular slant. Although he might have an affinity for his carnivore side, the well-versed chef appreciates that balance is a component of his lifestyle. As seen in his recent cookbooks, Symon has learned to manage his chronic pain with the concept "Fix It with Food."

In 2019, the "Iron Chef" spoke to Salon about his struggle with both external lupus and Rheumatoid arthritis. While he sought medical treatment to help alleviate the pain, the celebrated chef looked to his passions, food and cooking, as a method to better manage his chronic ailments. During a 30 day reset, Symon removed any foods that could cause inflammation. According to a Harvard study, some inflammatory foods include refined carbohydrates, red meat, fried foods, and sugary beverages. For the former co-host of "The Chew," his trigger foods are dairy and sugar. By removing those foods from his diet, he found that he felt less pain from his conditions. His lifestyle change sparked the idea for his cookbook and a variety of easy to create recipes that any home cook can master.