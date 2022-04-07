Dunkin' Wants To Give You Free Coffee For A Year. Here's How To Enter

Do you want a year's worth of free coffee? Of course you do, otherwise you have the questionable habit of reading news on sweepstakes that you have no intention of entering. This week, Dunkin', whose latest collab has nothing to do with donuts, announced along with cosmetics brand e.l.f. in full caps on Instagram that one person will win a giveaway of "FREE @dunkin COFFEE FOR A YEAR." The brands didn't specify whether "free coffee" spans any caffeinated drink on the Dunkin' menu or only plain brewed coffee; either way, the prize includes more.

The winner of the giveaway will also redeem a Dunkin' Classic Stack Vault, which is the complete collection of makeup and beauty products that emerged from Dunkin's recent collaboration with e.l.f. These include eyeshadow, putty primer, lip gloss, and other products inspired by the sights and scents of Dunkin' donuts and coffee beverages. What's more, the Stack Vault is hard to come by: The Inventory writes that when the Dunkin' x e.l.f. products first dropped, they sold out right away. And when a second round came to market, shoppers ran it out of stock again.