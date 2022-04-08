Paula Patton's Fried Chicken Controversy, Explained

While every family has its own way of doing things, some might say there are some universal rules that are a must follow when cooking — especially when it comes to preparing chicken. This week, Paula Patton is being grilled by the internet for allegedly breaking several of those sacred creeds after a five-minute video of her preparing fried chicken went viral.

In the original video, which was first shared on March 4, Patton states that she's going to cook 16 pounds of fried chicken according to her mother's recipe. All seems fine until she starts preparing the poultry, as she's seen quickly running the wings under cold water before tossing them in plastic bags of plain, unseasoned flour.

In a separate TikTok video, athlete Ashley Spencer calls out Patton in a play-by-play, claiming that the chicken is not clean and even earnestly begging, "Where are your seasonings, Paula?!" For Spencer, it only gets more bizarre from there. Patton places the chicken directly in a pan of sizzling hot avocado oil before adding seasoning — paprika, Lawry's, and pepper — which spreads all over the pan.

A horrified Spencer exclaims, "In the grease, Paula?! Your mama did this? You're seasoning grease!" By the time it's done cooking, the oil has tarnished to a dark brown, while the chicken she cuts into appears pink. Spencer concludes her commentary by issuing the warning — "Paula, don't eat that."