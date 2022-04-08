CLIF Just Added A New Snack Bar Perfect For Chocoholics

Today there are many on-the-go options available for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The CLIF Bar for example is an energy bar that was originally created specifically for athletes but has evolved into an everyday snack for anyone in need of a quick boost. In line with its "Goodness on the go" attitude, the company is expanding on its popular bar brand with the release of a new product that's sure to please dessert lovers, especially chocoholics.

According to a press release obtained by Mashed, CLIF Thins, which hit stores in early March, are described as a "crispy, crunchy take on the original CLIF BAR" and are being marketed with commuters and active families in mind. "CLIF Thins are lightweight and easily stored in purses, carry-ons and desks, so you always have a quick and easy pick-me-up in your hectic schedule," said Liz Watson, a brand manager for CLIF.

CLIF Thins are made with plant-based ingredients, including organic oats. Each box of CLIF Thins comes with seven packs, each containing two CLIF Thin bars that add up to 100 calories and 5 grams of sugar. And these bars come in flavors that are meant to satisfy the sweet tooth.