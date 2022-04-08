CLIF Just Added A New Snack Bar Perfect For Chocoholics
Today there are many on-the-go options available for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The CLIF Bar for example is an energy bar that was originally created specifically for athletes but has evolved into an everyday snack for anyone in need of a quick boost. In line with its "Goodness on the go" attitude, the company is expanding on its popular bar brand with the release of a new product that's sure to please dessert lovers, especially chocoholics.
According to a press release obtained by Mashed, CLIF Thins, which hit stores in early March, are described as a "crispy, crunchy take on the original CLIF BAR" and are being marketed with commuters and active families in mind. "CLIF Thins are lightweight and easily stored in purses, carry-ons and desks, so you always have a quick and easy pick-me-up in your hectic schedule," said Liz Watson, a brand manager for CLIF.
CLIF Thins are made with plant-based ingredients, including organic oats. Each box of CLIF Thins comes with seven packs, each containing two CLIF Thin bars that add up to 100 calories and 5 grams of sugar. And these bars come in flavors that are meant to satisfy the sweet tooth.
CLIF Thins are now available in stores and online
CLIF Thins are being produced in three chocolatey flavors: Chocolate chip, chocolate peanut brownie, and white chocolate macadamia nut. Reviews on the Walmart website have many users raving about the new product. "Love to take these with me when I need a snack but don't want all those carbs from regular power bars – or most anything at the gas station quick mart," wrote one fan, while another shares, "Great crunchy afternoon, pick me up snack. Keeps me away from the cookie jar."
Although the Walmart reviews are mostly positive, with an average 4.5 out of 5-star rating, there were some who listed that the bars are so thin they are prone to breakage and crumbling, and a few other comments stating that the bars are just "flavorless."
According to the press release, CLIF Thins can be purchased at stores across the country, including but not limited to Walmart, Target, Kroger, Safeway, and Stop & Shop, as well as on the CLIF Thins website, where customers can get 20% off the suggested retail price of $7.30 through May 16.