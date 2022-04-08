Why Mustard Fruit May Be Michael Symon's Favorite Thing To Cook

If you ignore the time celebrity chef Michael Symon lost "Iron Chef America" to Masaharu Morimoto in a 2005 battle of asparagus, the James Beard Award winner has proven himself unbeatable as a cookbook author, restaurateur, and TV personality. As a Cleveland native with Mediterranean and Eastern European roots, Symon's restaurants feature menu items that are inspired by his home city of Cleveland and his family's heritage, per his website.

While Symon closed many restaurants over the years, the Cleveland flagship of his popular barbecue joint Mabel's is still going strong. The chef's culture-fusing approach to food is clearly laid out on the menu, which brings bright, acidic flavors of the Mediterranean — such as sherry vinegar, lemon, and dill pickle seasoning — to otherwise heavy dishes like pork belly and spare ribs. With his signature blend of traditional and modern cooking comes a balance of opposing flavors, which is why you'll often find a blend of sweet and savory elements in Symon's dishes. As if to prove this point, the chef shared an Instagram post on Thursday revealing one of his favorite things to cook: porchetta and mustard fruit.