How Bitter Frost Has Affected French Vineyards

It's been too cold in France in early April, which is bad news for wine producers in the country's famed vineyards. After temperatures topped 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) in March 2022 and spring buds began to appear on the grapevines, the weather dipped below freezing a few weeks later, according to Food & Wine — an unusually cold spell.

If the buds die in the frosty air, the whole growing season would be disrupted, causing massive crop losses, a financial disaster for wine producers, and French wine to become more difficult to find. During the 2021 growing season, vintners were hit with a similar sudden temperature drop, which ABC News reported caused around 2 billion euros — that's $2.4 billion — in damages.

But combating these sudden frosts is expensive, too. At one winery, growers used torches and heated cauldrons to keep the vines warm, which ran them about $2,215 per acre, per The Telegraph. Growers also used surprisingly old-school ways of protecting their crop, including lining their fields with paraffin wax candles to generate heat and spraying the buds with water to try to regulate their temperature (via ABC News).