IHOP's New Menu Item Is Part Omelet And Part Cheeseburger

As per Chew Boom, IHOP added two new omelets as part of its Extra Cheesy Omelettes series. Rather than going for standard omelet ingredients, though, it has given the breakfast staple a bit of a makeover by offering the Cheeseburger Omelette. The new menu item is exactly what it sounds like — an omelet that has all the fixings and condiments you'd regularly find on a cheeseburger.

Cheeseburger-loving diners can expect a standard omelet with Black Angus beef, onions, diced tomatoes, pickles, hash browns, ketchup, mustard, and a trio of cheeses (American cheese, jack cheese, and cheddar cheese — after all, it's part of the Extra Cheesy Omelettes menu). There's also a Deluxe Three Cheese & Bacon Omelette that adds smoked bacon and roasted cherry tomatoes to the mix.

It seems that this isn't the first time the chain has brought a variation of this particular item to its menu. As a Reddit thread from 2017 showcased, IHOP offered Cheeseburger Omelette then- although the photo appears to only show American cheese slices atop that particular version. While the thread didn't have too many comments, they were generally positive. One user wrote that not only was the waiter eager to take their order and see what the dish looked like in real life and not just in the advertising photos. The user thoroughly enjoyed the meal and thought it truly tasted like a cheeseburger.