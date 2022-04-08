IHOP's New Menu Item Is Part Omelet And Part Cheeseburger
Many people go to IHOP in search of breakfast fare. Its menu is packed with all kinds of breakfast staples including hash browns, bacon, breakfast sausage, french toast, and eggs cooked in a variety of ways. And, as the chain's name suggests, IHOP obviously has an abundance of pancakes in all kinds of flavors, with a variety of syrup options at customers' fingertips. However, if someone happens to be at an IHOP location past brunch o'clock or simply isn't in the mood for breakfast food, there are other options on the menu as well, including a variety of entrees, sandwiches, and burgers.
But what about an indecisive diner who finds themselves unable to choose between traditional breakfast food and a cheeseburger with all the toppings? IHOP is hoping to appeal to them with an unusual item that combines two classic dishes. But, as Chew Boom reports, it's only available at participating locations for a limited time.
IHOP's latest menu item brings burgers and breakfast together
As per Chew Boom, IHOP added two new omelets as part of its Extra Cheesy Omelettes series. Rather than going for standard omelet ingredients, though, it has given the breakfast staple a bit of a makeover by offering the Cheeseburger Omelette. The new menu item is exactly what it sounds like — an omelet that has all the fixings and condiments you'd regularly find on a cheeseburger.
Cheeseburger-loving diners can expect a standard omelet with Black Angus beef, onions, diced tomatoes, pickles, hash browns, ketchup, mustard, and a trio of cheeses (American cheese, jack cheese, and cheddar cheese — after all, it's part of the Extra Cheesy Omelettes menu). There's also a Deluxe Three Cheese & Bacon Omelette that adds smoked bacon and roasted cherry tomatoes to the mix.
It seems that this isn't the first time the chain has brought a variation of this particular item to its menu. As a Reddit thread from 2017 showcased, IHOP offered Cheeseburger Omelette then- although the photo appears to only show American cheese slices atop that particular version. While the thread didn't have too many comments, they were generally positive. One user wrote that not only was the waiter eager to take their order and see what the dish looked like in real life and not just in the advertising photos. The user thoroughly enjoyed the meal and thought it truly tasted like a cheeseburger.