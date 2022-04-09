Giada De Laurentiis Made A Liqueur-Flavored Cake That's Perfect For Easter

If you love Italian food, you likely know who Giada De Laurentiis is. The title of her first Food Network show, "Everyday Italian," arguably sums up her career of making fine Italian cuisine more accessible to the American masses. As you might expect of the famed Italophile, she not only whips up meals for everyday occasions but for holidays as well.

In preparation for Easter, De Laurentiis shared her menu plans on her website, Giadzy. The lineup includes Italian springtime lamb, whipped pea crostini with p, prosciutto, and sundried tomato skewers. Dessert hails from central Italy: an Umbrian Easter cake (Ciaramicola). The traditional recipe calls for an Italian liqueur called Alcheremes, which colors the cake red (via Giadzy).

However, Alcheremes is hard to come by in the U.S., so De Laurentiis put her own twist on this classic. Her choice of liqueur, Campari, has been described by Mixed Emotions as a bit more citrusy in flavor than the warmly spiced Alcheremes. But clearly, she embraces the change. Recently, the "Everyday Italian" star invited fans to embrace her recipe on social media.