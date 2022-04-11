Why Some Costco Shoppers Are So Dissatisfied With Its Chicken Katsu

Heat and eat foods are a savior on days when you need a quick mid-week meal that can be done in minutes rather than cooking something from scratch. And who does these almost ready-to-eat meals better than Costco? From pre-seasoned cuts of meat and seafood, to elaborate lasagnas that only need baking, many Costco products are known for having a cult following. The wholesaler's patrons are spoiled with an array of quick and easy meals to choose from (via Buzzfeed).

However, recent Reddit discussions show that not all of these meals at Costco are worth the buck that you're paying for them. On the contrary, one Redditor claims that after trying the store's EastWest Cuisine Chicken Katsu, they have "never been so disappointed with a Costco product in [their] entire life."

According to the package, the kit comes with pre-seasoned and braised chicken breast slices as well as pinko breading and a Katsu sauce. The slices need to be breaded and sautéed in a pan when you're ready to eat them. For some Costco shoppers, however, the elaborate breading and cooking process is too much of an ask, especially considering that the katsu is supposed to be an easy-to-put-together meal.