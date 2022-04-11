Why Instagram Is In An Uproar Over The Organization Of Ruth Reichl's Bookshelves

There may be two types of people in the world: those who choose to color code everything from clothes to books to groceries, and those who'd rather use more practical approaches to organization. Ruth Reichl, it seems, much preferred the latter category when it came to organizing her library until a houseguest decided to shake things up.

Sharing a video of her rearranged library on Instagram, the former editor in chief of Gourmet magazine said that, "The artist friend who stayed at our house while we were gone organized our books by color." Although now the writer can't find anything in her library, she does find all her rows and rows of books organized by color to be quite a fascinating scene. Her fans, however, are not feeling so gracious.

Most can't help but wonder whether Reichl had given her permission to the guest for her entire book collection to be rearranged. Even "Top Chef" judge Gail Simmons weighed in to give her opinion on the matter, saying that the color-coded library is "simultaneously my heavenly dream and my worst nightmare."