Reddit Is Divided Over Aldi's Unicorn Crème Cookies

In its most recent, whimsical dessert release, Aldi has introduced colorful, unicorn-themed sandwich cookies. The new Fruity Marshmallow Flavored Unicorn Crème-Filled Cookies hit shelves the week of March 2 at the popular grocery store chain, according to Instagram account CandyHunting.

The Benton's brand cookie retails for $1.99 per 15.25 oz package and will be available only for a limited time, per Aldi Reviewer. The sandwich cookies themselves resemble a Golden Oreo, but the filling is a pastel shade of fruity, fluffy marshmallow. Aldi is no stranger to unicorn desserts and this item is one of several unicorn-themed items that Aldi has sold. For example, Sundae Shoppe Unicorn Cones feature a colorful raspberry-vanilla frozen filling on top of a wafer ice cream cone. However, it seems that the newly released magical and multi-hued sandwich cookies were met with mixed reviews from Aldi customers, particularly on social media sites like Reddit.