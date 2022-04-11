What You Need To Know About The Whole Foods Salad Dressing Recall
Food allergies are scary stuff. More than 32 million Americans live with them, and allergic reactions to food are said to send someone on an unexpected trip to the emergency room every three minutes (per Food Allergy Research and Education). Just about any food can trigger a frightening reaction out of seemingly nowhere, but ingredients like milk, soy, wheat, egg, nuts, and fish are the most common culprits — and are often associated with food recalls. If you have concerns about soy and wheat allergens and consider Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing to be a fridge and pantry staple, you should remove it as soon as possible.
The supermarket chain that prides itself on being a top-shelf retail destination for natural and organic foods has voluntarily recalled this caesar salad dressing over concerns regarding two ingredients not declared on the label: soy and wheat allergens, per the FDA. No illnesses have been reported at this time, but people who are allergic or considered severely sensitive to soy or wheat "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products."
What to do if you bought Whole Foods 365 Creamy Caesar Dressing
The 365 caesar salad dressing that wears the Whole Foods label is made for the upscale market chain by Van Law Food Products, based in Fullerton, California. The undeclared allergen problem appears to have been caused by a "temporary breakdown” in the company's labeling and packaging operations. The dressing is packaged in 12-ounce bottles and was distributed in 11 states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, New York, Texas, and New Hampshire.
Consumers who may have purchased the product should check the label for UPC code 99482-49028, along with a best-by date of November 17, 2022. The FDA advises shoppers to discard the dressing and/or seek a refund at the point of purchase (with receipt). Further questions can be directed to Van Law Food Products at (714) 578-3134. In the meantime, a homemade caesar dressing recipe probably sounds pretty appealing to those who have wheat or soy allergies.