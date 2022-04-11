What You Need To Know About The Whole Foods Salad Dressing Recall

Food allergies are scary stuff. More than 32 million Americans live with them, and allergic reactions to food are said to send someone on an unexpected trip to the emergency room every three minutes (per Food Allergy Research and Education). Just about any food can trigger a frightening reaction out of seemingly nowhere, but ingredients like milk, soy, wheat, egg, nuts, and fish are the most common culprits — and are often associated with food recalls. If you have concerns about soy and wheat allergens and consider Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing to be a fridge and pantry staple, you should remove it as soon as possible.

The supermarket chain that prides itself on being a top-shelf retail destination for natural and organic foods has voluntarily recalled this caesar salad dressing over concerns regarding two ingredients not declared on the label: soy and wheat allergens, per the FDA. No illnesses have been reported at this time, but people who are allergic or considered severely sensitive to soy or wheat "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products."