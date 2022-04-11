What Andrew Zimmern Remembers Most About Anthony Bourdain

Almost four years have passed since his passing, and Anthony Bourdain still casts a shadow. On April 10, chef Andrew Zimmern engaged in an AMA on Twitter and two questions were directed toward his relationship with Bourdain.

"Best memory of Bourdain?" asked @SPTolson, to which Zimmern responded, "Seeing him so happy the last time we had dinner and the day he called me to discuss why our kids liked the other ones [sic] shows best." The fan thanked Zimmern for the reply, saying, "Miss that guy too, loved his shows. And def think the world was a better place with him in it." @YaGirlTirsh prodded Zimmern with, "What's the first thing that comes to your mind when you remember Anthony Bourdain?" The answer to which was, "Making him laugh." Both answers prompted a few comments about Bourdain's memory.

Such laughter was also the root of their competitive friendship. As Zimmern explained to Mashed in an exclusive interview in October 2020, their first years of interaction consisted of them interrogating each other about how each got their shows into more restricted countries like Cuba or Syria. From there, they developed an affection based on how they two shared uniquely similar life paths.