The Real Reason Your Cookie Edges Are Burning

Believe it or not, the external environment can play a vital role in determining whether your cookies will burn or not. That doesn't mean your oven was too hot, although you should always rule that out first. But Cooks Illustrated cautions that if your kitchen itself is too hot, it could cause the butter in your cookie dough to melt quickly, which has an adverse downstream effect.

When the butter melts faster than intended, this causes the dough to become too soft and spread too quickly, which leaves the edges susceptible to burning (via Fine Cooking). However, all hope is not lost. An easy remedy is to allow your dough to chill for 10 to 15 minutes before preparing it to go in the oven.

Aside from the temperature of your kitchen, the temperature of the baking sheet you use also matters. The biggest problem with baking sheet temperature arises when you're making multiple batches of cookies successively. The consequence of raw cookie dough on an already warm baking sheet is that the cookies will, once again, spread too quickly and finish with crispy, burnt edges. Therefore, it's imperative to allow the baking sheet to cool before adding another batch of dough. If you're in a time crunch, it's okay to rinse the baking sheet with cold tap water. However, only do this when the pan is warm. If it's still piping hot, you could burn yourself on the steam as you wash it.