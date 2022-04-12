Costco Fans Are Freaking Out Over Its Bamboo Pantry Organizer

There are plenty of things to love about the start of spring, but we think we can safely assume that for most people, spring cleaning isn't one of them. The monstrous task of scrubbing down every inch of the house isn't exactly an ideal way to spend the weekend, especially now that the warmer weather is begging us to spend more time outside. But according to Reader's Digest, there are a number of benefits to the annual cleaning extravaganza. Aside from helping us get our homes looking worthy of being photographed for a magazine, spring cleaning can boost productivity, relieve stress, and even improve our breathing. Who doesn't want any of that?

Getting started is arguably the most difficult aspect of spring cleaning, but there's a helpful product in stock this year at Costco that might actually get you excited to dive into the mission of Marie Kondo-ing your entire abode. This week, Costco-obsessed Instagram user @costcohotfinds noticed that the big-box retailer is selling a stylish three-piece set of bamboo organizing bins that look perfect for getting your pantry as organized as chef Bobby Flay's.

"I could think of about 100 places in my house that this would come in handy," the Instagrammer said of the product — which runs for $24.99 — in a video posted to their page on Monday, April 11. "This is a great deal on this bamboo organizer – it's really nice," they added in the caption.