Crumbl Cookies Just Dropped An Interesting Flavor For Easter

Remember when upscale retail and delivered-to-your-doorstep frosted cookie maker Crumbl had just one location and offered just one kind of cookie? It seems like yesterday that founders (and cousins) Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley put on their aprons, stocked their pantry shelves with sugar, flour, and milk chocolate chips, and tested recipes on repeat until they hit upon what they consider to be "the world's best chocolate chip cookie” (per the Crumbl website).

Five years later, Crumbl is a cookie conglomerate, expanding its concept, customer base, and signature pretty-in-pink boxes of sweetness via more than 300 retail outlets in 36 states. Much has changed, and that, of course, includes the cookie menu. Crumbl broadened its appeal by building a recipe file of more than 170 cookies (per ABC News) and introducing a rotating roster that each week gives starring roles to a fresh drop of four cookies. Recipe development is key, and flavors are inspired by the whole wide world of desserts: Crumbl practices the art of taking a cake or a pie or a candy and making it into a cookie.

So naturally, Crumbl has created a limited-time cookie menu that's apparently designed not to disappoint the Easter Bunny.