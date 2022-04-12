Panera May Soon Have An Automated System Make Your Coffee

Today, Miso Robotics announced its latest foray into the fast food and fast casual dining industries. Panera Bread will pilot their coffee monitoring system CookRight Coffee.

Miso Robotics explained in a press release that CookRight Coffee will track the time, the temperature, and the volume of coffee urns in order to alert Panera Bread's workers that a refill is needed. The idea is that this will save time by eliminating the need to manually check whether more coffee is needed. Moreover, it will ensure that the quality of the coffee offered remains high.

CNBC learned from George Hanson, Panera's chief digital officer, that CookRight Coffee has thus far only been implemented in two Panera Bread locations. The coming weeks will decide whether the company will install the system in more restaurants. However, he did admit that the idea was interesting and said, "We never saw this as cost savings or a defense against the labor market at all." Presumably, the rubric against which Miso Robotic's latest product succeeds will be whether the time saved is beneficial in those locations.