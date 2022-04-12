This Is America's Favorite Easter Candy, According To Instacart

Jelly beans, Reese's peanut butter eggs, Peeps, chocolate rabbits... These candies and so many more are practically guaranteed to be found in someone's Easter basket this year. Just like Halloween is a moneymaker for candy companies in the fall — in September 2021, it was predicted that Americans would spend $10 billion on Halloween candy and costumes (via USA Today) — the Easter season is also a perfect time for confectionary companies to unload everything from those little chalky pastel eggs to hunks of solid chocolate shaped like Peter Rabbit to a sugar-hungry market.

But what exactly is America's favorite Easter candy? Sources can differ depending on who you talk to, and everyone has their own personal favorite. A 2021 article from Infoplease claims that Americans consume 16 billion jelly beans during the Easter season, while Mental Floss noted in 2020 that 5.5 million Peeps are made every day. Clearly, companies sell a whole lot of Easter candy every season, and those two treats are certainly some of the top sellers.

According to Instacart, however, there is one strong contender for America's favorite Easter candy — and in hindsight, it's a pretty obvious one.