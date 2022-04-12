Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Pumped To Try Its New Poppy Seed Dressing

Trader Joe's fans are an excitable bunch. So when the non-affiliated Instagram account Trader Joe's List shared their discovery of the store's branded Organic Poppy Seed Salad Dressing earlier today, many exclamation marks were fired. It comes in a 12 fluid ounce bottle and costs £3.69. Trader Joe's List itself began the proceedings by writing, "This dressing is the PERFECT addition to your homemade coleslaw!" They went on to describe its taste as a tangy sweetness and to recommend pairing it with veganaise.

As of writing, the post has received a bit over 2,000 likes and a good amount of short bursts of enthusiasm with exclamation marks attached. "Just bought this today!!" one person wrote "Yum!!" "Thanks for sharing! Sounds yummy!" another agreed with an emoji licking its non-existent lips. A third version of this sentiment reads "I love it!!"

However, as excited as some Trader Joe's fans got over the Organic Poppy Seed Salad Dressing, not all were excited in a strictly positive sense. In fact, most weren't.