Is The Burger King Mascot Really In Elden Ring?

Fast food lovers and video game fans will both be in collective disbelief upon taking a closer look at the new FromSoftware game, "Elden Ring." The role-playing game, which was released in February 2022, is filled with mythical creatures and has multiple different endings. The player has the main goal of repairing the Elden Ring by defeating enemies throughout the game (via Green Man Gaming). It features lots of wondrous figures like demi-gods clearly displayed through the game's fantastic graphics, which should get even better after some updates (via Push Square).

However, certain fans have noticed the similarity that one character bears to a popular fast food mascot: none other than Burger King's iconic mascot, the King. The restaurant chain is already known for having a presence in the world of virtual gaming, as seen by the Burger King video games you probably forgot the brand released. But is it possible that the King was planted in this newer video game without fans knowing in advance?