Why This Plan To Lower Gas Prices Could Be Bad For Chicken Farmers

Isaac Newton's third law — "for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction" — may mostly apply to the study of physics, but we can see how there might be some real-world applications. The U.S. government's plans to make use of biofuels to cut summer gasoline costs may be one of them. The rise in gas prices has affected Krispy Kreme's new donut deal, grocery store prices, and airline tickets, adding to the thinning wallets of Americans in many ways (via The Washington Post).

Many celebrated when President Joe Biden announced his plans to allow the use of biofuel blends to help power vehicles over the upcoming summer. The blend, which is made up of 85% gasoline and 15% ethanol, is known as E15 and while more of it is needed to power a car, it's also cheaper. In reporting the development, several media outlets, including Reuters, point out how it will make a difference to a car owner's gasoline cost. E15 will be made available from June 1 to September 15, a time when many would be hitting the road, traveling to destinations that promise summer fun.

The use of E15 would do two things, make gas cheaper and, possibly, curb America's dependence on foreign oil. But using E15 could have a potential downside — and this is where the opposite reaction comes in.