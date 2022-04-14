A Wahlberg Just Taught A High School Cooking Class And Kids Loved It

For some young people, being a fan of a celebrity can inspire them to dream big and fulfill their goals. Getting to see that famous person up close and personal, however, can make an even bigger impact, as The Patriot Ledger shared about a recent event at Weymouth High School in Massachusetts. When chef Paul Wahlberg stopped by to guest-teach a culinary class, the students received a lesson that went far beyond cooking techniques.

The name Wahlberg is instantly recognizable. Although he has been seen on the family's reality television show, Paul Wahlberg mostly showcases his talent in the kitchen rather than onscreen, from his Italian restaurant Alma Nove to the nationwide Wahlburgers chain. During the recent high school cooking class, Wahlberg showed culinary students not only how to make lemon and spring pea risotto and Caesar salad, but also spoke about the most important skills they will need to be successful in the restaurant industry.