Yolanda Gampp Takes Cakes To The Next Level With New Recipe Book - Exclusive Interview

I know you mentioned that this is for more novice bakers who are looking to get into it or really for anyone. What about the book are you excited for fans to see the most or are you excited to see them get creative with it? What would you like to see from your fans?

I would love to see them get creative with it. I've always considered myself an aspirational baker. I don't expect everyone to recreate what I'm making, but I want them to try because that's how I got here. I tried and I consider myself someone who is still learning. Every time I make a new cake on the channel, I think about a different way to do it, a different tool to use, and that's what keeps me creative and inspired. I'm hoping they'll do that with "Layer Up!"

In my first book, we were really excited to include some of my viewers and community's work. We did a challenge called Replicate, and I invited them to recreate one of my cakes on the channel with their own spin on it. We actually put two pages in the book shouting out those people and their work. I am planning to do this later on with "Layer Up!" and have people recreate, layer up their own cake, use their own flavor inspiration or be inspired by their own favorite dessert and show me what they've got. I'm going to ask people to hashtag and we're always ... that's the whole point of How To Cake It — yes, I'm showing you, I take my work very seriously, but I don't take myself very seriously and I try to encourage that in people.

What's the worst thing that's going to happen? You're going to make a cake and maybe it doesn't look the way you hoped it would. It's still going to taste great. It's going to be great, and even when you make a mistake in baking, that's where you do the best learning. I went to chef school a long time ago and I realized people are a lot more intimidated by baking than cooking. They really talk themselves out of baking. One of the top comments on my channel is, "Who's watching this, but never going to make it?" It's one of the top comments and I want people to try it. There's plenty to be afraid of in this world. I promise baking is not one of them and you can do it. I try to include as much information and knowledge that I have gained over the last 24 years in "Layer Up!"

I want to put out my own point of view. I love nothing more than to create something new and put it out there, but that doesn't mean you have to do it exactly the way that I did. I want to see them try and if they want to recreate what I made, great. If they want to make their own creation, even better. I've had this book on my mind for years. Like I said, I wanted this to be the first book. I have had notebooks and little scribbles and notes in my iPhone for years. Every time I eat a dessert or think about something to do, I would jot it down. Seeing it come to fruition has been such a joy for me and I really hope the audience loves it as much as I do.