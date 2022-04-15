The Gross Reason A McDonald's Location Just Had To Close

You're in the mood for a burger and some fries for lunch today, and decide to satisfy that craving by heading over to your local McDonald's. When you arrive at the restaurant, however, you can't help but notice something's kind of "off" about it. For starters, the lights are all on but there's no customers or employees to be seen. Through the closed drive-thru window, you can make out the sound of something running across the utensils and fryer baskets in the kitchen, alongside a very faint squeaking. Then, in the same way an average McDonald's employee would greet you at the window, a large grey rat dripping in cold oil peers its head against the glass.

Fast food and pests have always been an unfortunately common duo. While restaurants can do everything in their power to ensure a clean, safe, and hygienic eating establishment, unexpected guests still sometimes find their way in. In 2019, a video of a rat jumping into an active Whataburger fryer went viral (via The New York Post). In 2021, The Sun reported that a man from Brazil was enjoying a chicken sandwich at KFC when he bit into a half-fried (and enormous) cockroach baked into the breading.

At one Florida-based McDonald's, the Golden Arches played a host to a visiting family — a family that has long tails and scurries on all fours, that is.